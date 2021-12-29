Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am a firefighter/driver. I ensure that all of the apparatuses are in proper working order and that all of the equipment is ready to go for the job.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I love helping the people, and being a part of the community and the fire service is a great way to help and serve while you get to do the job you love.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I would say that we as fire fighters have a big impact on kids in school, We all love the way kids react to a fire truck siren or horn and hope to inspire some kids to some day want to be a fire fighter.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
Man power is a big challenge we need more firefighters.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I have a wife, Carlie Hammons and three kids, Avery Hammons, Kennly Hammons, and Cordell Hammons. So most of my time, I spend with them doing family activities. I also hunt and fish and work on my family's farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.