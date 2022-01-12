Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I’m a firefighter/driver and instructor at the Tahlequah Fire Department.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I’ve always felt a pull to help people, and being a firefighter gives me a chance to do that in many different ways.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I love being a part of my community, and I enjoy teaching new firefighters what I’ve learned during my 15 years of service.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
Time away from my wife and kids.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family and faith are the most important part of my life. Everything else is just a bonus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.