Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am currently a volunteer probationary firefighter.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I’ve wanted the opportunity to give back to my own community, as I cherish the opportunities it has given me and my family.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The privilege to be able to serve my community while being able to learn from individuals for whom I have the utmost respect.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
The biggest challenge I have faced is the vast amount of knowledge needed to become a firefighter. I have been working diligently toward this task and look forward to more challenges I will be facing in the future.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I enjoy spending time with my fiancé and our child and ensuring our environment in Tahlequah stays clean, so we all may enjoy it as my family and I do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.