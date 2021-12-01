Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am a firefighter and driver.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
To help my community to learn and understand the dangers of fire, with proper education.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Serving alongside some of the strongest and bravest people I’ve ever known.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with TFD?
Full-time staffing is years behind where we should be for a community our size.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My wife, Amber, and daughter Avery are my world and above all. God is who I thank for every opportunity I’ve ever had in life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.