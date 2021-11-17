Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 50. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.