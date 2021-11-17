Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
My job is firefighter/driver. I am responsible every morning, along with the other firefighters on shift, to make sure all the trucks are up to par and can responded to calls accordingly. I also am in charge of public education for the schools.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I decided to join the fire service to be able to give back to the community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to teach fire safety to all the younger generation as well as serving the community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Staffing in numbers for full-time firefighters.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family. I have an amazing wife and two beautiful girls who support me in all I do. I am truly blessed to live the life I have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.