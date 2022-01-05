Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I’m a firefighter/driver.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I have grown up around the fire service with my dad, who previously served with the Tahlequah Fire Department. So from a young age, I decided that’s what I wanted to do.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping the people of my community when they need it the most.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
As a full-time employee with the TFD, my biggest challenge is adjusting to being away from home for 24 hours at a time.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
The good Lord, my wife and my three wild children.
