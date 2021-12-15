Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am a full-time career firefighter.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
To serve the community of Tahlequah.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping the people of Cherokee County.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
The lack of full-time personnel.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Spending time with my family, hunting and fishing.
