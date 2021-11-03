Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am a driver/firefighter and I am responsible for running the fire truck, fighting fires, along with several other duties at the fire station. I also am a Haz-mat technician and I respond to all Haz-mat scenes.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
While I was a police officer, I responded to a house fire one night where some children were trapped inside. Firefighters showed up at the scene. The firefighters went inside the burning house and got the kids out. At that point, I wanted to become a firefighter. I became a volunteer for 12 years, before moving on to full-time.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping out the citizens of our community, as well as teaching our youth about fire safety.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The lack of manpower. We are understaffed but take on a lot of responsibilities.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family and kids. I also enjoy traveling, camping, and being on the lake.
