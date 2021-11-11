Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am a firefighter. I respond to fires, medical emergencies, wrecks, along with multiple other duties.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I love the brotherhood and the teamwork, and I also wanted to get involved more in the community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping others and serving the community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
No answer provided.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family, and I also like to fish and golf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.