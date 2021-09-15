Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am captain of red shift. I’m responsible for the daily operations of my shift: instruction of training, projects, staffing, time cards, vacation, truck inspections, and daily chores.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
When I was a kid, the Goodwill building burnt on the southeast corner of Muskogee Avenue and Shawnee Street. I rode my go-kart down and watched the firefighters, and that’s all it took for me to know that’s what I wanted to be.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I enjoy teaching kids fire safety. I am also an instructor for the fire department, and both are very rewarding.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Juggling manpower in a growing city with the fire department trying to keep up.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My children, Hailey and Joe, are everything to me.
