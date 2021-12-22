Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I’m a firefighter and driver, also known as a public servant to help the public in any way possible in a time of crisis, and educating the public on fire safety and other emergencies.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I have always been intrigued by first responders. Anyone who is willing to drop what they are doing to help a perfect stranger is amazing, to say the least.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Anytime I can help somebody on the worst day of their life, or know I helped educate someone in preparing for an emergency, is very rewarding.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Things are always evolving: building materials, automobiles/electric cars. It can be very challenging to work with something while not knowing much about it.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
When I’m not working, I’m usually at home with my family and loving every minute!
