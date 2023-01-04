1. Explain your specific job or rolewith Tahlequah Fire Department.
So far, I've been learning everything I can about it so I can better serve our community.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I want to help people. Firefighters help our community in so many different ways, and I want to help put some of that goodness in the world.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
It's definitely helping people. The relief on people's faces when they see us show up during their crisis, they know we're there to help.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Wanting to learn it all right now and knowing it'll be a while before I'm fully trained.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I have two young sons who think it's so cool that their mom is a firefighter, and my full-time job is teaching middle school at Grand View. It's important to me to stay active and help others.
