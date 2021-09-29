Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am the captain on my shift. I am responsible for the four men on the shift to ensure all the trucks are equipped and in working order, and all of the daily chores are done and the station is ready for the next shift as well as any other tasks the chief asks of me.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I grew up in Moody watching the Lowrey FD form as a kid. I knew all of the men on the department and always wanted to help. So when I graduated high school, I volunteered there for two years until I moved to town. I then joined TFD.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Protecting and helping my community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
The lack of manpower. We’re understaffed but we do a great job with the staff we do have.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I love spending time with my family and friends, as well as volunteering for the Keys Fire Department and helping the community where I live.
