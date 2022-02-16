Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am a firefighter/EMT, and I’m responsible for extinguishing fires and handling other hazardous situations while ensuring the safety of others. I am also responsible for working closely with EMS to provide appropriate patient care to the community.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
Growing up in a devote Catholic household, my father used to preach to us that we were put on this earth to serve. The fire service allows me to serve my community while being part of an amazing organization/brotherhood that has a rich history and traditions.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding aspect is being able to help people in need. As cliché as it sounds, I truly believe most people who get into public safety do it to help people and possibly save lives.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge is making sure I stay up-to-date on all my certifications. Being a fireman means a lot of training in lots of different aspects of the job, like hazmat situations, medical emergencies, and structural firefighting. Fortunately for me, I love learning new things so it is a good challenge to have.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I love spending time with my family and friends. Living in Tahlequah, I have the privilege of getting to enjoy lots of outdoor activities. I love going to the river with my girlfriend and driving around in the jeep. I love taking long trips with my family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.