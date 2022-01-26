Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I’m a volunteer firefighter, so I’m on call 24/7 and I respond when available.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
My TFD buddies recruited me. I have always been up for difficult and challenging things, so I said, “Heck, yeah!” When God opens a door, you jump through it.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
For me, this is a continuation of what I have already built in this community as a health influencer through my massage practice, and coaching CrossFit. Being able to help my people live their best lives is always the most rewarding part, and now I get to help the community even more through firefighting. Plus we get to do some really cool things. The knowledge is never-ending.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
Learning all of this never-ending knowledge, it’s a lot, and a lot that I know nothing about, so really, learning all the ins and outs is a challenge. And mostly balance – finding a flow between all the life things and being the best at firefighting that I can, so far, has been the hardest challenge.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My two kids are the most important. I hope to be the best example for them as they continue to grow. Fitness is also very important to me – not just as a coach helping others, but as an athlete myself. I am continually growing and making life its absolute fullest.
