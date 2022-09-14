Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I'm a volunteer firefighter.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I grew up at Tahlequah Fire Department. My dad is a lieutenant on TFD and has been at the fire department for over 20 years. I always knew this is what I wanted to do.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping and giving back to my community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with TFD?
Waiting to become a full-time firefighter.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
The people in my life who make me want to be better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.