Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
My duty is to respond rapidly to fire department emergencies around the Tahlequah area. Fire suppression, control, and safety of community members is my priority. I also help educate the public on fire safety.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
As the son of a career law enforcement officer, I was born into a public service family with a guiding principle of "service before self." The Tahlequah Fire Department and its members exemplify this long-held belief. The TFD has a last legacy of assisting those in need.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding aspect of firefighting is that we can help others in need. It is an honor to possibly save and enhance the lives of those in the community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge thus far has to be balance. Taking fire certification training, and EMT class, while being a full-time educator, takes a lot of time management skills. I enjoy the challenge of learning and growing on life’s journey.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Spending time with family and friends is important. I also enjoy adventuring to new places. Tahlequah provides a home where fishing and outdoor exploration is plentiful. The landscape is stunning and the community is warm and welcoming.
