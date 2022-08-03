Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah PD

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Police Department.
I am a patrolman and my job is to protect the citizens and property in the city of Tahlequah.
2. Why did you decide to get into police service?
My father is a captain with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and I come from a line of military and police, so it's kind of my calling.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Working with my friends and coworkers and helping others
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as a police officer?
Dealing with the stigma that law enforcement is all bad.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family. I have a wife who is an officer with Stilwell Police Department who was shot in the leg last year. I have a 21-year-old son with autism and a 19-year-old daughter who is my sidekick and helps with everything while I'm at work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.