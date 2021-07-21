Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Police Department.
I am a night shift patrol officer.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
My father.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to help people in their worst moments, whether that's changing a tire for someone on the side of the road or providing life-saving aide.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Right now it's adjusting from being gone a year and half for military deployment and Army schools. A lot has changed in law enforcement in that time frame. I’ve been back to work for a month now, and it’s been really a good transition. Everyone at the department has been very helpful to get me back up to speed.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Being with family, hunting, CrossFit, and riding my Razor.
