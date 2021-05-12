Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your job with Tahlequah Police Department.
I am a full-time patrolman, tasked with patrolling, responding to calls for service and having general interactions with the public on a daily basis.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I chose law enforcement as a career based on the noticeable willingness, of my local law enforcement, to provide help to individuals in nearly every situation, good and bad. I knew that was a career I could be proud of, and once I was in the profession, I knew I had found my calling.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I consider the ability to positively influence someone's life as the most rewarding aspect, because I love people and the ability to change someone's life with my words or actions. It is simply amazing to me and always will be.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge is adapting to the ever-changing environment that is police work.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am a mother to two amazing girls and I have a very close extended family. I love playing or watching almost every sport, and a day spent on the lake is like heaven to me.
