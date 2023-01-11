Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Police Department.
I'm a patrolman. My job is to protect the community while making a positive impact in peoples' lives.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I got into law enforcement to hopefully make our community of Tahlequah safer and reduce the amount of crime we have. Working here is a dream job for me.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
It's the camaraderie we have built in this department. It's nice going to work every day knowing everyone has your back in every situation.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge we face as police officers is the perception that people have of police due to national media. We are often labeled as bad people and it takes time to gain trust back within your community.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Family is by far the most important aspect. Working the majority of the time makes you appreciate family more. Mental and physical health is also another important aspect in our lives with the types of things we see in this job.
