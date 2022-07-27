Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Tahlequah Police Department.
I'm a patrolman
2. Why did you decide to get into police service?
It gives me an opportunity to see the other side and learn the laws.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Serving my community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TPD?
It's the understaffing.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Spending time with friends and family. I spend at least a couple of hours at the fire station daily.
