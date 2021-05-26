Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Police Department.
I am assigned to the patrol division and I’m partnered with Sgt. Bryan Qualls. I’m a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois and have been an officer for four years. I am assigned to the evening shift. I assist patrol in detecting odors of narcotics, tracking, and apprehensions of suspects.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I have trained since I was a puppy to do my job. I started learning obedience at a young age. My training then progressed to odor detection and apprehension work. During my final training stage, I learned how to track suspects and lost people.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I love my toy, which is a ball or tug toy. Anytime I do my job and I get my reward, that is absolutely my favorite part of the job.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
When nap time gets interrupted by work.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I love spending time at home, relaxing and playing with family.
