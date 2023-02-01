Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&