Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Police Department.
I am a patrolman, which means it's my duty to protect, and serve the community of Tahlequah.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
It has always been my dream to work in law enforcement since I was young. I decided to get my bachelor's in criminal justice at NSU before joining the Tahlequah Police Department, which solidified my interest in going into this line of work.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Seeing the positive impact of my work, being able to the help people who are in need, and being able to talk to people and getting to know the citizens of Tahlequah.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as an officer?
I would say the hardest part of my job is the paperwork. It is one of the most important aspects of this line of work, which makes it super-important to learn how to do it right.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Some important aspects of my life are making sure I live every day to the fullest, making sure I make the most out of opportunities, and making time for friends and family as much as possible.
