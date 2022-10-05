Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Tahlequah PD?
I am a patrol officer for the city of Tahlequah.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement as a career?
I wanted to help restore order in Tahlequah and have a positive impact on our community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job? Explain.
To have the ability, and opportunity to help those in dark times.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as an officer?
I may at times be pre-judged based on the career path I've chosen and the uniform I wear. I hope the citizens I encounter understand that. Although at times I may be on the other side of their circumstances, I am an empathetic person and I chose this career to help and be of service to my fellow community members.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Family, because at the end of the day they will always be in your corner.
