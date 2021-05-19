Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Police Department.
The primary duty of a police officer is to protect people and property. Common duties of police include controlling traffic, patrolling neighborhoods, responding to emergency calls, writing citations, delivering warrants, arresting violators, and submitting incident reports in a timely manner.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I think what attracted me to law enforcement was the simple fact of knowing that no two days will ever be the same, and there will always be an opportunity to help somebody.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I consider the ability to have a positive impact on the community one of the most rewarding aspects of this job. As a patrol officer, I hope to get multiple opportunities to be able to positively influence someone in a way that is life-changing.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
One of the biggest challenges officers have is trying to adjust and adapt to the environment we work in every day, and being able to address certain situations with the proper manner.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family is the most important thing to me, and to know I have their full support in my choice of career is a feeling of relief. I am grateful for the time I get to spend with my family, because too often I see individuals who don’t have a family or don’t get to see them for whatever reason.
