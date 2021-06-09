Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Tahlequah Police Department.
My job is to help get drugs off the street by using my nose. I also sometimes track people and suspects by using my nose.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement as a career?
I decided to get into law enforcement because when I was a puppy I was sent to a school that trained me on how to find drugs and people by using my nose. So I figured that would be more exciting than to just set at home all day and bark at cars that go by.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job? Explain.
Definitely my toy. Everytime I find drugs or do a good job I get rewarded with my toy, which is a kong ball.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as an officer?
Well I’m a pretty hyper dog and love to play so when I see kids playing outside or ball it’s really hard for me not to be able to go play with them while I’m at work.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your
life?
My home life is very important to me. I love to work but I also love to lay around at home and bark at the mail man every day.
