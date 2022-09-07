Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Police Department.
I investigate crimes, collect evidence for cases, conduct interviews, determine if people/information are credible, make arrests, write reports, and testify in court.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
Law enforcement has been the family business. My grandfather was a deputy over 20 years, and my mother and father were in law enforcement in some capacity. Learning from them, seeing how they helped and protected people, was engrained on me. They were the driving force for me to get into law enforcement.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
There are many areas that are rewarding, from something as simple as being seen as a positive influence on the community, to helping people overcome what could possibly be one of the most tragic days of their life. The job creates moments that are rewarding, but officers have to be able to step back and witness the positive impact they are making to see the fruits of their labor. We see so much negativity, sometimes it's difficult to step back and see the positive, but know we are not in this profession for the rewards. We are here to help and create a safe place for you and your family to enjoy life.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Seeing children in bad situations because of their home life and not able to step in every time to help. This can be hard, but I know it's a part of the aspects of the job that aren't easy.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My wife and I stay busy with sporting events for my children. Whether it is softball, soccer, or basketball, we're there cheering them on or coaching. Being with my family is one the most important aspect of my life.
