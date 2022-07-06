Quick 5 Protectors: Welling Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Welling Fire Department.
I am currently a fire department board member and a firefighter.
2. Tell us what prompted you to go into the fire industry.
I started with Welling FD in 2004 at 16 years old and I wanted to be able to help people in my community when they were in a time of need.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to be a helping hand to people when they need it the most. When I can help someone and know that I made a difference, it makes it all worth it.
4. What's your biggest challenge?
The biggest challenge has been carrying on the legacy of the men and women who came before me and trying to make the department better with limited resources.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Making sure to put family first. All of us on the department are a big family and we look out for each other. We have been blessed with a good group firefighters and when something happens, we are all there to take care of whatever it may be.
