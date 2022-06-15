Quick 5 Protectors: Welling Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Welling Fire Department.
As the chief, I have to oversee day-to-day operations from maintenance on our equipment to the safety and training of all firemen.
2. What prompted you to go into the fire industry?
I joined a small department in Adair County in 2001 to give it a try. I quickly figured out that I love helping the community. That was 21 years ago, and I still love it now as much as I did then.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
First would have to be helping someone who is in need and helping out the community. Second would have to be the lifelong friends I have made along the way.
4. What's your biggest challenge?
Time is a very big challenge. There is never enough time for everything from training to family and work. You have to learn how to make things work to keep moving forward
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family, God, and keeping up with things that need to be done within the fire department. It may be volunteer, but it really is a full-time job
