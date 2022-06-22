Quick 5 Protectors: Welling Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Welling Fire Department.
I am the assistant chief. I was placed in as assistant in July 2022.
2. Tell us what prompted you to go into fire service.
I started when I was 18 years old at Lowrey Fire Department. I've always felt the need to help people and give back to my community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
When you come to someone's help in their time of need and when you walk away, they're smiling and happy that someone came to help them. The kids, seeing their eyes light up when they see the firetrucks in the Christmas parade, or other community functions when kids get to crawl up in a firetruck and sit down. The smile on their face makes it all worth it.
4. What's your biggest challenge?
Filling the shoes of the ones who came before me. I was lucky enough to be trained by some great guys when I first started at LFD years ago. Larry Watts, Kent Davis, and Larry Trammel were great guys. Then later, I moved to WFD, working under Martin Webb. All these men cared about the guys who worked under them and were good at their jobs and training the guys.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
First and foremost are my family and friends. My fire department family - we've been blessed to have a great group of guys who have started in the last year on WFD. They have stepped up and respond to calls when needed and make my job a lot easier.
