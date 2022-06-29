Quick 5 Protectors: Welling Fire Department

1. Explain your job with Welling Fire Department.
I am a volunteer firefighter, which includes responding to everything from wild land and structure fires to motor vehicle accidents, and assisting other agencies like Northeastern Health System and Cherokee Nation EMS.
2. What prompted you to go into fire service?
I always thought about joining the fire industry and believed I could not afford the training or gear to do so. When I lived In Teresita, my house caught fire and Lowrey VFD responded. After speaking with the chief, he informed me the department would cover those costs and encouraged me to join. I served for 15 years with the VFD until I moved back to Briggs and joined WFD.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping my community in a time of need. I've been one of the people in need before, and it's a great feeling when you hear those sirens coming, knowing they took time out of their day to help a stranger.
4. What's your biggest challenge?
Encouraging members of the community to volunteer. There are not a lot of community events anymore to help spread the word about how rewarding it is to be a volunteer.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
The most important aspect of my life is my family. I could not do what I do without their support and encouragement.
