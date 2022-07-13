Quick 5 Protectors: Welling Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Welling Fire Department.
I'm a volunteer firefighter. A few of the calls we respond to are wildland and structure fires, motor vehicle accidents, and water rescues. We assist other agencies like Northeastern Health System and Cherokee Nation EMS.
2. What prompted you to go into the fire industry?
My family and I are new to the area. While attending a community watch meeting, a few of the current firefighters shared there was a need for more volunteers. I wanted to get involved in my community and help those in need. This was the perfect opportunity to do both.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Having a positive impact on my community. I live in a rural area where help coming might take a little longer. Having a system of volunteers in place makes a difference in an emergency situation. Also being new to the area, my fellow volunteers welcomed me like family and as time has gone on, our bond has strengthened.
4. What's your biggest challenge?
As a previous business owner, I understand the saying, "The right tool for the job." During my time with WFD, our department has experienced calls where upgraded equipment would've made the situation better. While I don't know every aspect of how WFD is funded, I know our community fire dues contribute to the fund. I encourage our community to continue contributing, and if you never have before, it's something to start doing, as the benefit to our community is great.
5. What are some other important aspects of your life?
Faith and family. While these two words encompass many aspects of my life, they are the reason I do what I do. God continues to bless our family by bringing people around us who encourage and challenge us to be all that God has created us to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.