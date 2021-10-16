Quick 5: Randy Gibson

1. You’re a communications professional, and you got your start as a photographer at a weekly newspaper in Tahlequah. Care to share memories?
A favorite memory is working with TDP Editor Kim Poindexter, who was our typesetter! I like to share memories of how things were done before we had today’s technology, from darkrooms and border tape to Photoshop and computer layout. The experience here led me to a graduate degree and professional experience in the U.S. and Europe, teaching and directing large PR campaigns.
2. You were director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. What did you accomplish?
I wanted to bring a yearly festival back, so we started with the Downtown Hoedown, and it later became the Red Fern Festival. We began working more closely with the Cherokee Nation and NSU, and enhanced the Christmas parade by promoting it to other communities. These advancements continue today.
3. You’re a big Second Amendment supporter. How did you arrive at your belief and put it to work in Texas?
I have always loved the Constitution and our freedoms. Studying history, I learned what happens when societies lose freedoms, and I think our Second Amendment protects all the others. I’m proud to have worked on Texas Exile, which lowered crime rates, and that I wrote talking points on the issue for then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush during his presidential run.
4. You’re Cherokee, and worked for the Cherokee Nation for years. What did you do there?
I started as communications manager, and assigned news and oversaw communication programs and budgets. Later, I did media outreach for health services and came up with the Cherokee Challenge initiative, which benefited the health of Cherokees and many other Oklahomans by lowering cancer, heart disease and obesity rates. I represented our group on national health campaigns with other organizations.
5. You continue your work in public relations. What are some of your projects?
Now I have my own PR firm, with offices in Oklahoma and Utah, and represent clients such as the Endangered Ark Foundation, a conservatory for former circus elephants; the Hutchings Museum and Institute, which is doing archeological digs on indigenous sites in Utah; and promotion of the Libra Boys Choir from London during their U.S. tours, among others.
– Kim Poindexter
