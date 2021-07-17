Quick 5: Renee Fite

1. Your mother was a dance teacher, and you were headed in that direction. Share some memories.
“Miss Arla Jean,” as most people knew my mom in Muskogee, was passionate about dancing and loved her students. It was fun growing up around the costumes, recitals and decorations, with a Christmas recital at the VA hospital and spring recital. I studied dance at OU when Yvonne Chouteau was there, was a member of a dance troupe in Virginia, and owned Renee’s School of Dance.
2. You’ve also dabbled in art. Explain some of your projects.
Art has always been part of my life, from dance to watercolor, stained glass, and pottery. Freedom of expression is essential. Art is empowering and relaxing; it is in everyone to create, whether cooking or painting or throwing a ball that lands perfectly into hands or a goal.
3. You’re president of Arts Council of Tahlequah. What are some current projects?
The Gallery in Cort Mall will continue to host high school art shows, emerging and established artists, traveling exhibits, book signings, workshops, and a Plein Air competition during Red Fern. The Winter Concert returns in December and 2nd Sunday at 2 History & Humanities will return next year. New programs are coming, such as an invitation-only Art Under the Stars outdoor event in October, an opera event, and our awards banquet will be a Snow Ball in 2022.
4. You’ve been involved in journalism for many years. Detail some past experiences with newspapers and magazines.
In 1988, I started writing for the Tahlequah Neighbor. I’ve written for the Muskogee Phoenix, more than a decade for the Tahlequah Daily Press, and been editor of the Jenks Journal, Fort Gibson Times, and Stilwell and Westville papers, where I returned last May. Art Focus, the state arts magazine, has published my features.
5. Now you’re editor of the Stilwell Democrat Journal and Westville Reporter. What are some of your achievements so far, and goals?
It is a joy to record the best of a community through journalism, and weekly newspapers in Adair County have a lot of good news and people to write about. Recently at the Oklahoma Press Association awards banquet, I earned first place in feature writing, second in columns and third in editorials, and the Democrat Journal took first in layout and design, third in front page design for Juanita Lewis, and third in both small and large space advertising. I hope to see more of those awards on the DJ walls.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.