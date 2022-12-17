Quick 5: Rhonda Reed

1. Why did you choose to pursue the education field?
Working with children came naturally to me, even when I was a teenager and babysitting neighborhood kids. I also wanted to be a mom, and I thought the school schedule would be great for that. After I began teaching, I loved everything about it and was extremely glad I chose education for my field of work.
2. What do you do when you are not at school?
I spend time with my family, especially my grandchildren. I love to go the movies and have date nights with my husband.
3. What kind of student were you like as a kid?
I was a quiet student. I wanted to please my teachers. I got good grades in school, but I wouldn't consider myself an advanced student. I was someone who took my work seriously, tried hard, and got good grades.
4. What are you most excited to do during your Christmas break?
Family time; we are going to Florida for a week. Also, I am looking forward to getting some rest.
5. What do you enjoy the most about your job as the Greenwood principal?
I enjoy working with my teachers, helping them to become great educators and leaders in their field. Also, I love going in to the classrooms and interacting with the students. Seeing the joy my teachers and students have in being at school makes me happy.
-Skyler Hammons
