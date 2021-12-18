Quick 5: Robert Lee

1. Tell us a little bit about your background.
I was born in Wichita, Kansas, where my Cherokee grandpa moved as a young man. We moved to Enid for my dad to go to seminary at Phillips University. I've lived all over Oklahoma: Enid, Tulsa, Guymon, Yukon, Bethany, Norman, Lawton, Oklahoma City, El Reno, Goldsby and Tahlequah. I worked in mental health in Norman for 27 years, another seven in Ardmore.
2. You're a retired social worker. How did you get started in that field, and why?
I was in my last semester of undergrad at Central State University (now University of Central Oklahoma) and needed three hours to graduate and took a class, "Intro to Social Work." I thought I wanted to be a psychologist, but that class had a field trip to the School of Social Work at OU. I knew immediately that was what I wanted to do.
3. What is one of your most interesting memories about your career?
I had a client who had an extreme case of schizophrenia. When I met him, he wouldn't go out during the day, had significant delusions and other symptoms, but he was brilliant - a beautiful mind. We changed his medication and he got better, started at OU in physics and math, got three scholarships after two semesters. I was honored to attend his awards ceremony.
4. You are interested in history and politics. How did that come about?
In high school my history teacher told me I had a good head for history. I always loved it and still do, plus there's a lot of politics in history. I agree with the saying, "If we don't learn from history, we're bound to repeat it," so that led to an interest in politics.
5. What brought you to Tahlequah?
~ Kim Poindexter
I applied for a job here years ago, which didn't work out, but we loved the town. When I retired, we toured the country in an RV for a year, looked at Tucson, Santa Fe, and the Oregon Coast, and decided we're Okies. We wanted to come back, but with different scenery, so retired here. We love it here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.