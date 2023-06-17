1. Where are you from?
I am from Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
2. What does your work with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma entail?
I am a tribal ethnobotanist. That means I study and propagate indigenous plant life that is culturally significant to Southeastern Indians, especially Keetoowah Cherokees. It is my job to know about our plants, why and how we used them, and how to make sure we carry this knowledge forward to future generations.
3. When did you first become interested in ethnobotany?
I have always been interested in plants. Since I was a kid playing around the river and around my Grandma and Grandpa Pumpkin’s place at Briggs, I have been fascinated with plants. I used to follow my grandpa around and watch him interact with plants, gathering them for healing and other cultural practices. I learned a lot from my grandparents.
4. You are a big advocate for the preservation and restoration of river cane, which is a critically-endangered indigenous plant. Why do you think it is important to preserve it?
River cane has a rich cultural history associated with Southeastern Woodland people of North America, be it prehistoric or historic periods. Plus, river cane ecosystems have a lot to offer environmentally from trapping 100 percent of nitrogen and phosphorous pollutants to being a great carbon trap, as well as an evergreen habitat, providing much needed shelter during winter months for the many endangered creatures who utilize canebrakes for shelter and food source.
5. What do you like to do in your free time?
Pretty much anything to do with river cane. I like to split cane for my wife so she can weave traditional baskets. I enjoy traditional arts, especially arts that come directly from nature.
– Sara Serrano
