Quick 5: Sam Nelson

Sam Nelson

1. What's your time at Tahlequah meant to you?

Being at Tahlequah has been great! We have a great school district and a really supportive community.

2. What are the most important aspects of being a coach at the high school level?

Loving kids and being a positive influence on their life. That's our No. 1 job as coaches!

3. Whom do you look up to the most in your profession and why?

My Uncle Pat Foster, head coach at Metro Christian. I cut my teeth coaching under him; he is a Hall of Fame coach and a legend. He is the most humble leader I have ever been around.

4. What are some other coaching stops for you prior to arriving at Tahlequah?

I was head coach at Glenpool, and assistant coach at Bishop Kelley, Metro Christian, and Coweta.

5. What are some of your top moments as a high school baseball coach?

Watching our guys compete, day in and day out!

- Byron Beers

Tags

Trending Video