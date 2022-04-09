Quick 5: Sam Nelson

1. What's your time at Tahlequah meant to you?
Being at Tahlequah has been great! We have a great school district and a really supportive community.
2. What are the most important aspects of being a coach at the high school level?
Loving kids and being a positive influence on their life. That's our No. 1 job as coaches!
3. Whom do you look up to the most in your profession and why?
My Uncle Pat Foster, head coach at Metro Christian. I cut my teeth coaching under him; he is a Hall of Fame coach and a legend. He is the most humble leader I have ever been around.
4. What are some other coaching stops for you prior to arriving at Tahlequah?
I was head coach at Glenpool, and assistant coach at Bishop Kelley, Metro Christian, and Coweta.
5. What are some of your top moments as a high school baseball coach?
Watching our guys compete, day in and day out!
- Byron Beers
