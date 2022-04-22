Quick 5: Sandra Becker

1. How long have you called Tahlequah home?
More than 30 years ago, I became clinical director of the Speech Pathology program at NSU. Ron Schaefer and I were charged with building the program to national accreditation. Happily, we achieved that goal.
2. How did you choose that field and what did you enjoy?
I'm not sure if I chose that career or it chose me. The ability to use communication skills to get our wants and needs met and to paint a picture of ourselves has always interested me. Initially, as an English/speech and drama teacher, the "trouble-makers" taught me that if I let them talk to me in their way and responded to them that way, we could understand one another and reach common ground. The profession has allowed me to work in the fields of education and medicine, with patients from infants to elderly.
3. What brought you to be a volunteer with Tahlequah Community Playhouse?
My interest in the arts is a natural outgrowth of my interest in communication. Music, visual arts, performing arts are all ways to communicate thoughts and feelings. Theater was an early interest of mine. I was always the kid ready to be in the classroom play and active in drama during high school and college. I had worked with community theater in other places and felt it was a good way to meet people. Actually, I went to a rehearsal here to offer help with costumes and got cast as the Spirit of Christmas Future and made my entrance by crawling through the fireplace. Now who wouldn't want to be part of a group like that? Besides, I'm a ham.
4 You have many talents, from seamstress to director with TCP. Is there a favorite?
My favorite theater thing to do is whatever I'm doing at the time. Acting is always fun and offers immediate applause. The backstage stuff doesn't get enough recognition, and as an actor and a director, I can tell you how important those are. Creating appropriate costumes is often the key to understanding the character. A set, sounds and lighting give you a sense of where you are.
5 What is something interesting about you not everyone knows?
I grew up on a farm in the Missouri Ozarks and raised hogs as a teenager. You should hear my Missouri accent.
– Renee Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.