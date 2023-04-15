By Sara Serrano
1. Where are you from?
I am from Marble City, even though we lived in Sallisaw when I was younger. I went to school in Marble, and it’s where my grandparents are, so it’s where a majority of my childhood memories are.
2. What do you do right now for school?
I am currently attending NSU for Cherokee Cultural Studies with a focus on language revitalization and a minor in linguistics.
3. What is your role in the organization 4Next7?
My official title in 4Next7 is treasurer. With the funds of our group in mind, I have also taken on roles that have focused on raising money for future events and any reimbursements from past events.
4. Tell me a little bit about the ribbon skirts you make.
I started out making skirts just for my mom and sister, and then I started making them for my extended family and my friends. Then it led to donating and fundraising using my skirts. So far, I have not charged anyone for any skirts other than material costs, because I mostly just like the pride I feel when I see any of my friends or family wearing them.
5. What are your aspirations for the future?
“Ditsadasdelisgi itsehesdi. You all live, helping one another.” This is my favorite teachings from Benny Smith. My most realistic aspiration is building a community where we are able to work together and take care of one another. I’m highly empathetic, so when I see things that are unfair or if someone needs help, then I want to have the ability to do what I can for them.
