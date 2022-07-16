Quick 5: Stevie Qualls

1. How long have you been coaching in Tahlequah and what sports have you coached?
I have been at Tahlequah since 2016. I have coached middle school softball, volleyball, basketball and soccer.
2. Where did you begin your coaching career?
I first began as the assistant softball coach at Carl Albert State College in Poteau. I then coached softball and basketball at Westville for one year and I have been at Tahlequah ever since.
3. What's the best advice you can give a young student-athlete?
The best advice I can give a young athlete is to enjoy the moment. Your high school years go by so fast and the opportunity to compete and enjoy the games you love at a competitive level is over too soon.
4. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
When I have free time, I enjoy spending time at home with my husband and our animals. We also love to spend time on the lake.
5. How else are you involved at Tahlequah Public Schools?
Although I coach middle school sports, I teach at the high school. I am a special education teacher, as well as teaching math and driver education.
- Byron Beers
