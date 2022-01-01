Quick 5: Tami Woods

1. How long have you been an educator, and at Keys?
I serve as a principal at Keys Public Schools. During my tenure, I have had the pleasure of serving as director of Special Services, director of Alternative School, and the Elementary/Middle School principal. I have been in education 30 years and at Keys School District for 10 years. I have had wonderful opportunities to work with great school board members, community leaders, teachers, staff and students who will forever be my heart. I believe there is a time and a season for all things, and I will be embarking on new adventures and retiring in May 2022 to complete my Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, Educational Administration from OSU. This seems to be perfect timing to pursue whatever path the Lord has laid out for me to travel.
2. Why is education a priority to you?
My mother, Loretta Tolliver, was the greatest influence in my life and the reason education has always been a priority. She was a full-blood Native American woman, Cherokee being her first language. She was raised by her grandparents, attended a public school in Adair County, and retired from Bell School as a teacher. She was the greatest influence in helping me find my spiritual, cultural, educational and professional pathways.
3. How do you feel about leaving Keys Public Schools?
These people are my family, and it will be hard to say goodbye, but at the same time, my heart is happy that I have made a difference and will be leaving the school better than I found it. Student leadership has always been a priority. I have worked tirelessly at Keys, implementing leadership programs that have helped reduce attendance issues, increase test scores, and improve student leadership opportunities. I am thrilled I will be leaving Keys Elementary/Middle School as a nationally recognized “Leader in Me” Lighthouse School.
4. How do your family and grandchildren feel about you retiring?
My children are excited for my new adventure, and my grandchildren know my husband, Vol, will continue to lead KPS as superintendent for the next few years.
5. Do you have any other plans?
I plan on traveling and spending more time with family and friends.
– Renee Fite
