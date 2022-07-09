Quick 5: Tanya Jones

1. What do you do for Tahlequah Public Schools?
I have worked for TPS for 15 years. I have served as an assistant principal, principal, executive director of federal and state programs and grants, executive director of elementary education, and now serve as the superintendent.
2.How did you get involved with the school district?
I graduated from TPS in 1992. I did my full intern teaching at Cherokee Elementary School. I taught at Keys Public Schools for seven years and then started my administrative career at TPS.
3. What is your favorite memory from your time in Tahlequah?
So many! Attending Tahlequah High School, watching my boys play basketball for THS, watching my husband coach varsity boys' basketball at THS, where he was also once a player, my first principal job and now my dream job of superintendent. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!
4. You love to read, so what is your favorite genre to read, and why?
I love to read anything. I love books that help me become a better leader. When I'm not learning, I love a good romance novel.
5. Where has been your favorite place to travel and why?
We love to visit the Dominican, Mexico, or other places in the Caribbean. Beautiful places and great people. I look forward to one day visiting Ireland.
- Skyler Hammons
