Quick 5: Terri Baker

1. As a retired English professor from NSU what did you love about your time there?
I loved working with students who now have careers in corporations, in health care, for the BIA, for the tribal governments, education, and as a homemakers. The Native American Student Association visited my home many times. They made stickball sticks and had picnics. That was fun.
2. Home for you is originally in southeast Oklahoma. How did you end up in Tahlequah?
I worked in a museum and wanted to get into a university career. NSU offered programs in literature and American Indian Studies so it was a good fit. The library possessed excellent research materials, and I spent many happy hours in Special Collections.
3. Your husband, Tom, is a retired optometrist but well-known as an artist. How do you two enjoy retirement?
We have time for our projects now. Tom creates marvelous art, which I get to enjoy, and I write and read a good bit. We work separately and then come together for lunch and in the evening. Basically, we leave each other alone to work, and then play together.
4. A published author, what are some of the titles and how did you get started with those projects?
With Connie Henshaw, I published “Women Who Pioneered Oklahoma,” and "Stories from the WPA Narratives.” "Settling Oklahoma: Women's Journey Stories" was published in the Oklahoma Humanities magazine. "School Days" appeared in The Journal of the Gilcrease Museum. The publications result from research about women and American Indians.
5. You are a founding member of the Cherokee County Arts and Humanities Coalition, Arts Council of Tahlequah, and served as treasurer. Why do the arts matter?
Arts explore the complex truths of what is means to be a human being. Those truths enrich our lives, feed the "better angels" of our human natures. Art enables us to have fun, to cry, to smile in surprise, to learn about ourselves. The arts enlarge our experiences.
– Renee Fite
