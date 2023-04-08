1. What grows in your garden?
That’s more my wife’s speciality, but she’d have tomatoes, squash, and okra. That’s what she grows in our garden.
2. What advice do you pass on to your children?
Never give up. Always chase your dreams. I’m a big positive mental attitude guy. My high school baseball coach was very instrumental in what I became, because he was a positive mental attitude guy. He taught me in a very pivotal time of my life, and I still thank him every time I see him. He instilled into me to don’t be afraid to go after stuff. If you don’t believe in yourself, who will? Some people may not, but as long as you believe in yourself, you can do anything. Don’t be afraid to talk to people. If you know my kids, you know they’ll talk to anyone. Meet someone coming out of a convenience store and say, “Hi, how’s it going?” They may be having a bad day and just need someone to speak to them. It doesn’t take much to turn somebody’s outlook around.
3. What is your favorite sport?
I grew up playing baseball, but now it’s fast-pitch softball. My girls both played, and I’ve coached them for 20 years. It’s a fast-paced game. People just don’t realize how good athletes those girls are. If I see a fastpitch game going on, and I have time, I’ll stop and watch it.
4. Chevy, Ford, or Dodge?
I’m a Ford guy. I’ve got an Excursion that has about 610,000 miles on it, and it’s been my work truck for about 20 years now.
5. In your mind, what is your greatest accomplishment?
My marriage, and being blessed with three very, very good kids. You see people who don’t have the luxury of having one good kid, but I’ve been blessed with three. For 25 years, my weekends have been at ballfields watching my kids. People ask me why I do it, and spend all that money it takes to do that, and I just tell them it will be gone before you know it, so you’d better enjoy it while you can.
– Gary Trembly
