Quick 5: Travis Saulsberry and Ammo

1. How did you get into law enforcement?
I always wanted to be a police officer, and after coming home from the Army, I went to work and enjoyed helping my community.
2. What's it like to work for the DA's Office?
I worked 8-1/2 years at District 16 DA's office before finding my home at District 27. We assist other agencies with crimes in their jurisdictions. Our boss is supportive of our helping any way possible.
3. How did you become a K-9 handler? What bond do you share and what are his strengths?
I enjoyed hunting with dogs. I started the K-9 program at Spiro PD, as I saw a need to help not only combat but to deter illegal narcotics. I have been a handler for about 12 years, and Ammo is my fourth K-9. One of the biggest qualities with any K-9 is detecting the odor of narcotics, helping handlers establish probable cause when they get an alert from a sniff. The other is the officer safety when looking for fleeing suspects or suspects hidden inside a structure.
4. What are your biggest challenges?
With K-9s, it is staying up to date on case laws and putting in the training to be an accurate and effective team. Public perception about officers has changed in the past 20 years. The news runs away with a story about a bad or dirty cop - and that officer should face strict consequences - but for some reason, all cops get labeled as bad, just because of the very few bad ones.
5. What are the most rewarding aspects of your job?
I attend K-9 trainings and learn things I can bring to our area, hold trainings, and help instruct handler classes. Handlers call me about how they made a big bust or a safe deployment, or apprehension from training they received. In Wagoner County, I was involved with starting the Wagoner WRAP Project: Working to Recover, Assist, and Prevent. It has helped members of the community receive counseling, attend rehab, and learn coping skills they need to beat addiction. It is a great feeling seeing them succeed and hearing their stories of accomplishment because of the help they received and their dedication to beating their addiction.
- Keri Gordon
