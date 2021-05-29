Quick 5: Vol Woods

1. You are the superintendent of Keys Public Schools. How long have you been there and what do you enjoy most?
I have been the superintendent for six years. It is a great honor and privilege to serve as superintendent in a community that is so deeply invested in the school.
2. How has your team of staff and teachers amazed you during the pandemic?
I could not be more proud of our Keys Cougars team for showing up this year during this unprecedented time. It is through our teachers' diligent, mitigating efforts and our Lord's grace that we finished strong this year, with zero virus spread within the schools. Several families live financially close to the edge, with few resources available for emergency backup. And I would be remiss if I did not mention the tremendous support the Cherokee Nation has been to our community. The tribe was quick to offer food, technology and much-appreciated PPE to our schools.
3. You enjoy family time. What do you enjoy about grandkids?
What comes to mind first is the joy I experience watching them learn and grow at Keys Schools. Our teachers and staff have a shared vision that all students can learn and grow. I am constantly amazed watching our teachers create learning environments that challenge students and ensure that all students are showing continuous improvement and academic growth.
4. Before you were in administration, you taught vo-ag. How important is an education?
I grew up in Adair County, attended Oklahoma State University and spent a large portion of my early career as a vocational-agriculture teacher. I received my Master's in School Administration from NSU and an Education Specialist degree from U of A. These experiences helped to shape my vision of community and classrooms!
5. What is emphasized in education at Keys?
Classrooms need to be designed to serve as environments that foster opportunities for personalized learning, while removing barriers for all students, allowing each to pursue personal excellence and become actively engaged, independent learners and decision makers. Collaboration with our families and neighbors is essential. It takes a village, and I am truly thankful and blessed to be surrounded by the very best community!
~ Renee Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.