Quick 5: Wayne Ryals

1. Your background is in education. You taught at the technology center when it was still the skills center. What did you do there?
I taught at the Bill Willis Skills Center for about 10 years. Starting in 1980, I taught Building Trades and Residential Carpentry for about six years. I then taught Diesel Mechanics and Heavy Equipment for the next four years.
2. You went on to lead several school districts, including a collective. Briefly describe some of that history.
From 1990 through 1995, I worked for the Oklahoma Department of Vocational and Technical Education as site director for three Skills Centers inside prisons at Taft and Hominy, Oklahoma. I was superintendent at Lowery School for only one year, 1998-'99. In 2000, I was hired by the Hulbert Public School District. My first job was elementary principal. Five years later, I was hired to be superintendent of the district. For a few years, the district belonged to the Cherokee County Interlocal District. This was a collective of several districts in Cherokee County that shared Special Education resources, such as speech therapists, physical therapists, and sometimes teachers.
3. You also served as Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor. What made you run for office, and what do you consider one of the best achievements during your tenure?
I was elected to the Tahlequah City Council in 1997. I ran for that office because I felt like the city should be doing more to help our city hospital get separated from the management company that was holding it back financially. I feel like my biggest achievement was helping Mayor Bob Robertson get the KiBois Public Transit to locate in Tahlequah.
4. How did you come around to being street commissioner?
Former Street Commissioner Mike Corn has been a friend of mine since high school. He retired with two years left on his last term in office. He asked me to finish the term. After I finished the two years, I filed for office to continue for another four years.
5. What do you see as the biggest challenge at the moment to getting Tahlequah’s infrastructure where it needs to be?
At this time, the biggest obstacles to getting Tahlequah’s streets and sidewalks where they need to be are time and money. It’s going to take a tremendous amount of money and a Street Department that does nothing but work on streets.
