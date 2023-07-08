Jake Sermersheim
1. How did you get into coaching? Why do you enjoy it so much?
My alma mater needed a middle school volleyball and boys’ basketball coach, and I thought that sounded like a better way to make money than working as a server at a restaurant. I love being around the kids and seeing them grow and develop, on and off the court, over the years. I also love the challenge of preparing for each opponent, as well as the challenge of putting a new team together each year.
2. Why did you end up in Cherokee County? What keeps you here?
I’m from the Tulsa area, but our family has had a lake house at Tenkiller for a decade, and we love the area. I believe Sequoyah is one of the top high school basketball jobs in the state, and it is a great school, so my family and I are very excited to join this community.
3. What is your key coaching philosophy? How did you come up with it?
My coaching philosophy is hard work. We may not be the best, I may not be the best, but we can always work our hardest. I came up with this early in my career when we weren’t always the most talented and had to do everything we could in order to win games.
4. What would your career be if you never got into coaching?
My degree is in business management and I helped start a business with my brother and dad. It was an awards engraving business, my dad still runs it today. So I would probably be doing something like that.
5. What is one piece of advise you would give to an up-and-coming athlete?
Don’t waste your opportunity. You only get so long to play high school sports, so play everything you can and give it all you have.
–Jake Sermersheim
